PUBG Mobile has been able to attract lots of mobile gamers, who spend hours playing the game. Every player now wants to have cooler skins for their guns, characters and other accessories. However, these cosmetics come at a cost.

The best skins can be bought and upgraded using in-game UC only, which in turn have to be purchased with real money. However, not everyone can spend money to obtain these skins, which is why the India Bonus Challenge was added to PUBG Mobile. This mode allows players to earn in-game battle points, which can be redeemed for UC later.

Also read : Trick to collect up to 30 UC every week

This reward system helps players show their skills and earn points based on their performances in matches. A chicken dinner in a game, with some decent kills, can fetch players a good amount of battle coins. These can be redeemed easily in the PUBG Mobile Bonus Challenge Redeem section.

Earn UC with the India Bonus challenge

Battle coins redemption system changed in PUBG Mobile

A few weeks back, we published some articles on some short and easy tricks to earn UC from the India bonus challenge. At that time, the UC rewards in the redeem section used to refresh every week.

The developers, however, left some loopholes in the system which went viral, and people started looting the store. Earning UC became a breeze, as users could earn about 1800 UC after every refresh, which made it 7200 UC per month earned!

However, this season, PUBG Mobile's developers have considered this issue and changed the refresh rate of rewards to once per season. So now, players can redeem these rewards only once per season. But players need not worry if they have invested all their UC in battle coins, as they will be available for redemption in the first week of next season, i.e. Season 15.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates on PUBG Mobile.