PUBG Mobile trick to collect upto 30 UC every week

UC's are in-game currency that allows users to purchase items of their liking in PUBG Mobile.

We look at a simple way to procure more UC's so that you can purchase more items.

Free UCs every week!

PUBG Mobile has a huge player following that spend hours playing the game. A lot of that time is spent trying to get their hands on the best stock of items available in the game. One of these offerings is skins, which can be bought for in-game UC, which in turn can be purchased with real money.

However, not everyone can spend money to buy the in-game equivalent. But fret not, for we bring to you a trick with which you get can upto 30 UC for free every week. It's an event based trick that works only in India.

Note: For this trick to work in PUBG Mobile, you should be above Diamond tier.

How to get free 30 UC every week in PUBG Mobile

To get free UC, what you need to do is go into the game and select the event tab, which will take you to this screen:

Step-1

Then, you have to go to the recommended section on the top-right corner.

Step-2

Here, you can see the Weekly Report tab, which you have to select.

Step-3

Now, scroll down to the redeem section. These are the rewards which you get every week for free, depending on your tier, and the most important item among these is the Bonus Challenge ticket.

Step-4

If you are in Diamond tier, you get one ticket every week.

If you are in Crown tier, you get two tickets every week.

If you are in Ace tier, you get three tickets every week.

On the bottom left of the Bonus challenge screen in the Indian version of PUBG Mobile, you can see the current points, while on the top right, there are some tickets, besides UC. Redeem these every week, as one ticket is equivalent to 100 India bonus (IB) challenge points, and 100 IB points are equivalent to 10 UCs. Note that these rewards renew exactly after one week from the date you have redeemed them.

India bonus menu

It is amazing to see that most of the people are not aware of this trick in PUBG Mobile, and even if someone is aware about the same, they don't know its value. Keep collecting these tickets every week and use them to redeem your points for UC prizes later on

Watch the video below for step-by-step instructions on how you can earn PUBG Mobile UC for free: