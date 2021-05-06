PUBG Mobile India returns as Battlegrounds Mobile India with regional specific leagues and tournaments

PUBG Mobile has been missing from the Indian mobile gaming market for a while. But the long-awaited Battle Royale title today announced a new game specifically catering to the Indian market - Battlegrounds Mobile India. Essentially a rebranded PUBG Mobile.

Battlegrounds Mobile India.. Image via Krafton Inc.

According to the official announcement, the game is supposed to offer a world-class AAA multiplayer gaming experience on mobile. Battlegrounds Mobile India will also have exclusive in-game events like outfits and features. The game will be launched as a free-to-play experience on mobile devices.

Battlegrounds Mobile India (earlier PUBG Mobile) Pre-Registration and Esports

Krafton Inc, PUBG Mobile's parent company, unveiled the new logo for Battlegrounds Mobile India and said that the game would have a pre-registration period before launch.

The official announcement also revealed that the publisher would collaborate with various stakeholders to develop an Esports ecosystem around the game. The game will feature diverse content that is India-specific. It will also host in-game events to be announced after launch.

Battlegrounds Mobile India's upcoming Esports ecosystem should give a huge boost to the Indian Esports scene, which has been stagnant for the past nine months. With a high prize pool, these tournaments should provide a broader platform for PUBG Mobile Esports players. Hopefully, it can create a similar ecosystem to that of Games for Peace in China.

Another important detail is the updated Privacy Policy of the title, which deals with underage users. The salient points are:

Will knowingly not collect, use or share any personal information for those under 18 years of age without verifiable parental consent or as permitted by law.

If a user is under 18-years, they will be asked to provide the mobile phone number of their parent or guardian for consent.

Users under 18 can only play the game for three hours every day.

For users under 18, the maximum daily amount of using in-game paid services will be ₹7,000.

On September 2, 2020, access to PUBG Mobile (Global Version) was blocked in India following a government order. The ministry sighted "national security concerns" about data-sharing and storing.

Following the ousting from the Indian marker, Krafton Inc. cut ties with Tencent for its India operations and took up the IP under its aegis.

The publisher promised to collaborate with local businesses, set up local offices, and invest in India's gaming ecosystem. This promise came true when Krafton invested ₹164 crores in the Indian gaming company Nodwin and set up an office space in Bengaluru.

A teaser for the upcoming PUBG Mobile was released in November 2020, featuring content creators and Esports players, announcing a new game for India.