PUBG Mobile India: Everything players know about the gameplay changes so far

The past year has been quite a rollercoaster ride for Indian PUBG Mobile fans and players. In an unprecedented move, the game was suspended by the Government of India alongside 117 other applications.

The move came in like a bolt from the blue and left everyone dismayed. Players had their fingers crossed for the title's comeback in the country. They soon received a momentary respite as the Indian version of the game was announced by PUBG Corporation.

Also read: PUBG ban: When were PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite banned in India for the first time?

Gameplay changes in PUBG Mobile India

As per the press release by PUBG Corporation, the Indian version of the game will feature improved and customized in-game content tailored for Indian users to reflect the local needs. The changes will be incorporated to build a healthy gaming environment in the country.

The Indian version of PUBG Mobile will be set in a virtual simulation training ground and will feature the following changes:

Advertisement

#1 - Green Hit effect

In the PUBG Mobile Indian version, the color of the hit effect will likely be locked to green, unlike the global version of the game, where the players have an option to customize the color of various effects.

This is done to indicate the game’s virtual nature.

#2 - Default character clothing

All the new characters in PUBG Mobile will automatically begin fully dressed. Gamers will be able to change their outfits but won’t be able to undress their characters like the global version.

#3 - Feature to limit game time

One of the fundamental changes is the feature that would restrict the game time. Though the global version of the game has some restrictions already in place, it is expected to be more stringent. This has been put in place to promote healthy gaming habits among the younger audience of the famous battle royale title.

Players can follow the official social media handles of PUBG Mobile India to keep up with all the official announcements regarding the game:

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

YouTube channel – Click here

Discord: Click here

Website: Click here

Advertisement

Since then, there have been numerous updates in the form of teasers, a website, appointment of an operation team, and registering of PUBG India as a private limited company.

Still, none of them have provided an exact release date. The replies to the RTIs, too, have made further revelations about the suspension of the title.

Also read: "PUBG Mobile will return for sure, but the date is not clear yet": Ocean shares update on game's India comeback