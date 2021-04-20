PUBG Mobile India fans still wait for release as hype surrounding release date gets stronger

Battle Royale gamers in India were devastated by PUBG Mobile’s ban in September 2020. The government of India banned 116 other Chinese apps along with PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite, citing security reasons.

Ever since it was revealed that a special version of PUBG Mobile would be created, especially for Indian gamers, players have been excited about the game’s release. While many YouTubers have expressed their opinions about the title’s release, no official word has yet come from Krafton Inc., the developer of the game.

PUBG Mobile India fans still wait for release as the hype surrounding release date becomes stronger

Popular PUBG Mobile player Dynamo recently revealed that PUBG Mobile India’s trailer will come out on a double-digit date and that the game will be released on a single-digit date. This cryptic revelation led fans into a frenzy and made them more impatient for the game’s release.

Here are a few tweets showing the eagerness of PUBG Mobile fans in India:

get the PUBG Mobile back as soon as possible coz it’s has been a large impact on gaming community and still players are playing PUBG on vpn or some other things and just want to know that india can be greatest in esports — SALMMANMAKANDAR (@SALMMANMAKANDA1) April 19, 2021

Please give some hint about PUBG MOBILE INDIA

loosing interest .......😭😭😭😭😭 — Anupam Dalapati (@dalapati_anupam) April 19, 2021

Sir please send up pubg mobile india in play store .....fans are waiting playing pubg india | — SAMEER Kumar (@SAMEERK94590648) April 19, 2021

@PUBGMOBILE ..... Pubg mobile India kab launch karoge?? — Séptíç Sárgé (@Chinmay16855712) April 19, 2021

India wants pubg back — Multi-Niche Blogger (@SouthIndianBlog) April 19, 2021

When will pubg mobile india will launch ... waiting eagerly... — Shaik Rizwan (@ShaikRi16687893) April 18, 2021

@PUBGMOBILE when PUBG MOBILE INDIA will release? — Pranav Velhal (@PranavVelhal1) April 18, 2021

When it’s officially launching for india ? — shaikh rihan (@shaikhr64880849) April 18, 2021

PUBG Mobile India - Features

The new title will see quite a lot of unique features (Image via PUBG Mobile, Facebook)

While the game’s release date is still under the covers, players can comfort themselves by checking out the following features that PUBG Mobile India will have:

PUBG Mobile India characters will be fully clothed at all times. However, players can use other costumes to change the default character clothing.

The hit effect will be green-colored, and players will not be able to change it.

Playtime will be restricted to promote healthy gaming habits among youngsters.

Privacy and security will be of utmost importance, which is why Krafton Inc. is working with Microsoft Azure for better data security.

Krafton Inc. is all set to invest in premier esports leagues in India. So, PUBG Mobile India fans can brush up their Battle Royale skills and get ready to participate in esports tournaments.

