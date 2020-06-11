India's PUBG Mobile Dream Team squad for PMWL 2020

A look at the best Indian lineup of PUBG Mobile players.

The said team consists of an IGL, sniper, assaulter, support player and a coach.

Aryan FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Top PUBG Mobile players in India

PUBG Mobile is currently the most popular Esports title in India and has a massive and very passionate fan base. The Esports scene of PUBG Mobile in India has been on the rise since Mortal's team Soul won the PUBG Mobile India Series 2019.

Today we pick the best Indian PUBG Mobile lineup of all time. The team would consist of an IGL (in-game leader), a sniper, an assaulter and a support player to provide cover fire. The said team would also have a coach.

On that note, let's take a look at India's best ever PUBG mobile lineup.

India's best-ever PUBG Mobile lineup:

Mavi - The IGL

Mavi (Image credits:Liquipedia)

Harmandeep "Mavi" Singh began his professional gaming career with a very popular team at the time named Indian Tigers and later joined Orange Rock Esports as a player. When it comes to 'IGLing', very few names in the Indian PUBG community can compete with Orange Rock's Mavi. On-point zone predictions and laser mid-range sprays make Mavi a very valuable player for the team he represents.

Under Mavi, Orange Rock won the recently concluded PMPL South Asia 2020 League stage. He also racked up 67 kills in the same tournament.

Advertisement

Honourable mention: Owais.

Jonathan - The Assaulter

Jonathan

Jonathan Amral currently plays for TSM Entity and is undoubtedly the best PUBG Mobile assaulter in India right now.

Jonathan joined Entity Gaming early on in 2019 and came into the limelight later that year because of his astounding performances in the PMCO Global Finals 2019. In the PMCO global finals, he racked up 28 kills in 15 games and was placed fourth on the MVP leaderboard.

He also was the only Indian player to feature in the leaderboard that was dominated by players from South East Asia. Moreover, Jonathan was also the MVP of the recently-concluded PMPL South Asia 2020 League stage, where he picked off 85 kills and dealt over 19000 points of damage.

Daljitsk- The Sniper

Daljitsk at a LAN event.

Daljit "Daljitsk" Singh, who currently plays for Orange rock, is a very popular PUBG Mobile player mainly known for his sniping skills. Check out his sniping montages on Youtube, and you will be left awestruck by Daljitsk's reflexes and accuracy.

Daljitsk and consistency are synonymous with each other. In the PMCO spring split 2019, he won the MVP of the tournament award ahead of many veterans. In the recently concluded PMPL South Asia 2020 League stage, Daljitsk along with Mavi carried Orange Rock to the number one spot in the event. Daljitsk finished sixth among 90 players in the kill-leaderboard.

Honourable mention: Slayer.

ScoutOp- The Support

Scout

Tanmay "ScoutOp" Singh comes among the very first bunch of players who jumped into the PUBG Mobile Esports scene in India. He was also the very first Indian player to reach the top 100 rankings on the PUBG leaderboard.

His flawless gyroscope skills and lightning-fast reactions make him one of the best PUBG Mobile players in the country.

Scout, though, is an underperformer in major tournaments and often over commits, leading to his death in games. However, on his day, Scout can single-handedly win a PUBG Mobile match for his team. Some major highlights of his career include leading Team IND to the runner-up position in the PMCO Spring Split 2019 and his epic 11-kill game in the Peacekeeper Elite tournament in 2019.

Honourable mention: Neyoo.

Ghatak-The Coach

Ghatak(centre) having fun with his teammates.

Abhijeet Andhare is the real name of 'Ghatak' who is a very well-known figure in the Indian PUBG Mobile community. Under his leadership, Entity Gaming won the PMCO fall split regional finals in 2019 and also ranked fifth in the PMCO global finals. Moreover, his team also won the ESL regional championship and was ranked fourth in the ESL global finals.

Recently, the 29-year-old switched to the role of a mentor and a coach for the team. Besides being an amazing player and a coach, Ghatak is a great talent scout too.