PUBG Mobile has been growing rapidly in the eSports scene worldwide over the past three years. As a result, the pros of the game are enjoying a massive spike in their social media following.

In this article, we take a look at the six Indian PUBG Mobile players who have the highest number of social media followers.

PUBG Mobile: 6 Indians with highest social media following

#1 MortaL

MORTAL

Naman “Mortal” Sandeep Mathur is a PUBG Mobile pro who is an owner-cum-player for Team SouL. The 24-year-old is well known among the Indian gaming community, and is the most-followed PUBG Mobile pro in the country.

Social Media Platforms:-

YouTube - 4.88 Million Subscribers

Instagram - 1.8 Million Followers

Twitter - 56.3K Followers

#2 Sc0utOP

SCOUTOP

Tanmay "Sc0utOP" Singh is a professional PUBG Mobile player for Fnatic. Despite being regarded as one of the top players in the country, his outspoken personality has often made him a target of fans and viewers.

Social Media Platforms:-

YouTube - 1.55 Million Subscribers

Instagram - 1 Million

#3 KronTen

KRONTEN

Chetan "KronTen" Chandgude is a PUBG Mobile player who is an owner-cum-player for Team GodLike. Lately, his performances have improved a lot. This can be seen in the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL)- the ongoing PUBG Mobile tournament where Team GodLike is dominating.

Social Media Platforms:-

YouTube - 1.86 Million Subscribers

Instagram - 292K Subscribers

TikTok - 215k Followers

#4 Viper

VIPER

Yash Paresh "Viper" Soni is a PUBG Mobile player who currently plays for Team SouL. He is one of the oldest members of Team SouL, and is known for using a thumb setup, which is very rarely seen in competitive gaming.

Social Media Platforms:-

YouTube - 775K Subscribers

Instagram - 508K Followers

#5 ReGaLToS

REGALTOS

Parv "ReGaLToS" Singh is an Indian PUBG Mobile player who currently plays for Team SouL as an assaulter. He is very dedicated towards his competitive gaming career, and often sacrifices streaming to focus on his gameplay. He is one of the most loved members of the Indian gaming community.

Social Media Platforms:-

YouTube - 790K Subscribers

Instagram - 427k followers

#6 Jonathan

JONATHAN

Jonathan "JONATHAN" Amaral is a PUBG Mobile player who currently plays for TSM Entity. The 17-year-old is perhaps the best assaulter in the country. His only purpose is to gain the most kills, and he is the Most Valuable Player more often than not.

Social Media Platforms:-

YouTube - 616K Subscribers

Instagram - 309k Followers