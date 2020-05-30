×
Create
Notifications
Advertisement

PUBG Mobile: India's top 6 players based on social media followers

  • Here are the 6 Indian PUBG Mobile players with the most following on social media.
  • The list features players from TSM-Entity, SouL and Fnatic.
Ajay
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
Modified 30 May 2020, 23:09 IST

SOUL REGALTOS
SOUL REGALTOS

PUBG Mobile has been growing rapidly in the eSports scene worldwide over the past three years. As a result, the pros of the game are enjoying a massive spike in their social media following.

In this article, we take a look at the six Indian PUBG Mobile players who have the highest number of social media followers.

PUBG Mobile: 6 Indians with highest social media following


#1 MortaL

MORTAL
MORTAL

Naman “Mortal” Sandeep Mathur is a PUBG Mobile pro who is an owner-cum-player for Team SouL. The 24-year-old is well known among the Indian gaming community, and is the most-followed PUBG Mobile pro in the country.

Social Media Platforms:-

YouTube - 4.88 Million Subscribers

Instagram - 1.8 Million Followers 

Twitter - 56.3K Followers


#2 Sc0utOP

SCOUTOP
SCOUTOP

Tanmay "Sc0utOP" Singh is a professional PUBG Mobile player for Fnatic. Despite being regarded as one of the top players in the country, his outspoken personality has often made him a target of fans and viewers.

Social Media Platforms:-

YouTube - 1.55 Million Subscribers

Instagram - 1 Million

#3 KronTen

KRONTEN
KRONTEN

Chetan "KronTen" Chandgude is a PUBG Mobile player who is an owner-cum-player for Team GodLike. Lately, his performances have improved a lot. This can be seen in the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL)- the ongoing PUBG Mobile tournament where Team GodLike is dominating.

Social Media Platforms:-

YouTube - 1.86 Million Subscribers

Instagram - 292K Subscribers

TikTok - 215k Followers

#4 Viper

VIPER
VIPER

Yash Paresh "Viper" Soni is a PUBG Mobile player who currently plays for Team SouL. He is one of the oldest members of Team SouL, and is known for using a thumb setup, which is very rarely seen in competitive gaming.

Social Media Platforms:-

YouTube - 775K Subscribers

Instagram - 508K Followers

#5 ReGaLToS


REGALTOS
REGALTOS

Parv "ReGaLToS" Singh is an Indian PUBG Mobile player who currently plays for Team SouL as an assaulter. He is very dedicated towards his competitive gaming career, and often sacrifices streaming to focus on his gameplay. He is one of the most loved members of the Indian gaming community.

Social Media Platforms:-

YouTube - 790K Subscribers

Instagram - 427k followers 

#6 Jonathan

JONATHAN
JONATHAN

Jonathan "JONATHAN" Amaral is a PUBG Mobile player who currently plays for TSM Entity. The 17-year-old is perhaps the best assaulter in the country. His only purpose is to gain the most kills, and he is the Most Valuable Player more often than not.

Social Media Platforms:-

YouTube - 616K Subscribers

Instagram - 309k Followers 


Published 30 May 2020, 23:09 IST
Fnatic SouL MortaL PUBG
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी