PUBG Mobile India Series: Why Soul Mortal's Team SOUL are Favourites to win the PUBG tournament

Mohit Kumar FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 62 // 09 Mar 2019, 11:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Team SOUL

The final of the PUBG Mobile India Series 2019 is just a day away. The city known for its biryani will be the host for this exciting event. All the teams who have worked so hard are all set to prove their true potential. The tickets have been sold out. The excitement is all up, as everyone is excited to see who wins the PUBG Mobile India Series 2019 and prize money of ₹1 crore.

There has been a voting poll conducted by the officials of PUBG Mobile India on the official website of PUBG Mobile. All the fans have voted for their most favourite teams. The results of the poll have been changing since the beginning. At one stage, team SOUL was leading the voting poll, however, at present, team DREAMERS led by Nova, followed by Iconic, Experiment, and Eko is winning the voting poll.

Why team SOUL are favourites to win the tournament?

Team SOUL has been in the news for 3-4 days, as many believe they are the best contenders to win the trophy. The team led by Soul Mortal - Naman Mathur includes Soul Ronak, Soul Owais, and Soul Viper. If you are one following team SOUL since years then you must have seen the same line-up in Dreamhack, Mumbai. The team SOUL with the same line-up had won the PUBG Mobile Dreamhack which took place in December 2018.

Putting the fame and celebrity status of Soul Mortal aside, the major reason why team SOUL are the top contenders for the 1 crore prize money is because of their super teamwork, logical rush, and good gaming skills.

Team SOUL - The Journey to Finals

Everyone knows who is Soul Mortal, everyone knows how famous he is. Soul Mortal is already a top Indian PUBG Mobile player and this can be a reason why people are so keen to watch him conquer the trophy on Sunday.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest Video Game News