PUBG Mobile India: Top 3 features that fans are looking forward to

The Indian PUBG Mobile community was left completely stunned in September last year as a ban was imposed on their beloved battle royale title.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology banned the game, alongside 117 other applications, citing data and security concerns.

The press release from the ministry stated:

“In the interest of sovereignty and integrity of India, defense of India and security of the State. And using the sovereign powers, the Government of India has decided to block the usage of certain Apps, used in both mobile and non-mobile Internet-enabled devices.”

Since the ban was announced, Indian players have been eagerly waiting for the revival of PUBG Mobile in the country.

Fortunately for them, Krafton Inc announced a region-specific version of the game called PUBG Mobile India in November last year. An official website as well as teasers featuring Dynamo, Jonathan and Kronten were later released.

This article takes a look at the three PUBG Mobile India features that fans are eagerly waiting for.

Advertisement

Also read: PUBG Mobile Season 18 Week 6 RP missions revealed

What are the features that fans are looking forward to in PUBG Mobile India?

#1 In-game changes

The hit effect in PUBG Mobile India will be locked to green to highlight the virtual nature of the game

In the PUBG Mobile India announcement, Krafton revealed that several changes would be made to the game. Some of them are listed below:

Default character clothing – All the characters in PUBG Mobile India will start fully clothed.

– All the characters in PUBG Mobile India will start fully clothed. Feature to limit the playtime – A feature to limit the playtime will also be introduced to promote healthy gaming habits among the younger audience of PUBG Mobile in India.

– A feature to limit the playtime will also be introduced to promote healthy gaming habits among the younger audience of PUBG Mobile in India. Green Hit effect – The hit effect will be locked to green to highlight the virtual nature of the game.

#2 Security and Privacy

Advertisement

Krafton revealed that they would be working with Azure to ensure that PUBG Mobile India is safe (Image via Microsoft Azure)

As stated above, data security was the primary reason behind the ban of PUBG Mobile in India.

In the official announcement, Krafton stated that the privacy of players is their main priority this time around. The South Korean company revealed that they would be working with Azure, Microsoft’s cloud computing service, to provide the most secure experience in terms of privacy.

#3 Special Indian tournaments

Krafton will invest in an exclusive esports league for the Indian region (Image via PUBG Mobile / Facebook)

Krafton also revealed their plans to invest in an exclusive esports league for the Indian region. They also claimed that it will be one of the country’s largest esports events in all aspects, such as participating teams, prize money, and competition size.

This will undoubtedly lead to the growth of esports in India.

Advertisement

Also read: PUBG Mobile 1.4 global version beta update: APK download link, new features, and more