PUBG Mobile Indian BETA version is yet to launch for early access, claims suggest it's for influencers only

The battle royale genre has witnessed a massive rise in popularity on the mobile platform, with games like PUBG Mobile and Free Fire emerging as fan favourites.

In a significant move by the Government of India back in September, PUBG Mobile, along with other 118 apps and games, was banned in the country under section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

However, over the last few months, there have been many positive developments regarding the return of PUBG Mobile to India.

PUBG Corporation then announced that they were preparing an Indian version of the game. After this announcement, a series of teasers were dropped, a website was launched, and PUBG India was registered as a company in the country.

There was also news about a notification sent to the review team of Google Play Store to publish the game as soon as the developers upload it.

PUBG Mobile Indian beta version is yet to be launched for early access, Twitter thread suggests it's only for influencers

After these positive updates, several APK files of the Indian version of PUBG Mobile surfaced on the internet.

However, all such applications are fake as the beta version of the game is yet to be launched for early access.

Sagar Thakur, aka Maxtern, a popular PUBG Mobile content creator, in a series of deleted tweets, had claimed that the Indian version of the game had already been released to selected Indian influencers. However, the servers aren't working yet.

The tweets read:

"Thanks to PUBG Mobile India for the main PUBG version app. Guys, first look of PUBG India soon on my channel. Server is not working in the Indian version atm."

"This app is available for limited people only. We are allowed to upload just 1 day before the actual update for everyone."

Here is a snippet of his tweets:

The deleted tweets by Maxtern

Maxtern later posted a clarification about his tweets but it was also deleted.

The clarification read:

"Recently, I tweeted about early access of the PUBG Mobile India version available to few Indian players and will be given to me before you guys get it. I deleted that tweet within 2min because I was not supposed to tell this. I ain't going to talk about it, so wait for the official statement."

Here is the snippet of the clarification:

The clarification about the tweets

With all things said and done, all that is left for players to do is to wait for the official announcement by the developers of PUBG Mobile.

