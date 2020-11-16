PUBG Mobile Indian version might allow players to migrate data from the global version

The developments in the past few days for the comeback of PUBG Mobile in India have led the fans to rejoice. After the announcement by the PUBG Corporation regarding the new version for the users in India, the players have been eagerly waiting for its release.

Also, many teasers for the Indian version were posted by PUBG Mobile India on their social media handles on Diwali. Since the release of the clips, players have been over the moon and are looking for the complete ad/trailer, which might provide them with further details about the game's availability.

Now, as per a post by Liquipediamemphiz, users will likely be able to have their skins and in-app purchases from the game's global version migrated to the Indian version.

Migrating data from the PUBG Mobile global version to the Indian version

The Instagram post reads,

“Users will likely be able to have their Skins and In-App purchases from Global Version on their Indian Version. In-Game now, it shows for a user that their character has migrated to the Indian version. Many, including me, were worried about their purchases and stats in their Global version, that it wouldn’t be transferred and had to be started from the start. Hope this is a positive sign.”

This is great news for the players. According to this post, the data of the Indian users will be transferred to the Indian version, and they wouldn’t have to start everything from scratch.

The video also shows the ID of a user (5239796758), and when the players click on the stats, a message is displayed – 'The player you are viewing has migrated to PUBG Mobile India.'

'The player you are viewing has migrated to PUBG Mobile India'

Liquipediamemphiz, in one of his stories, also added that the user in the video could have early access to the game, and the rest could expect the same once the game is available.

Liquipediamemphiz's story

