PUBG Mobile KR version latest 1.2 update (Season 17): APK download link for worldwide users

The massive growth of PUBG Mobile in the last few years can largely be credited to its developers, who introduce various new features to the game with periodic updates.

The 1.2 update was recently rolled out, and numerous features, including the Runic Power mode, were added to the game.

Apart from the global version, PUBG Mobile has a series of regional variants like KR, VN, TW, and more.

PUBG Mobile KR or Korea, which is published by Krafton Inc., is one of the most popular versions of the game.

Players from Korea can directly download the game via Google Play Store / Apple App Store. Users from other regions can use the APK file of the game or the TapTap application to download PUBG Mobile KR.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how to download the latest 1.2 update for PUBG Mobile Korea.

Downloading PUBG Mobile KR version latest 1.2 update (Season 17) via TapTap

Players can follow the steps given below to download the latest version of PUBG Mobile KR via TapTap:

Step 1: First, players have to download the TapTap application from its official website. The link for the website is given down below:

TapTap website: Click here

Website of TapTap

Step 2: They should next enable the “Install from Unknown Source” option on the device if it hasn’t been done already.

Step 3: Players should then locate and install the TapTap application on their device.

Step 4: After installing the app, they can open it and search for PUBG Mobile Korea using the search bar.

Step 5: Several results will appear. Players should select the most relevant result and tap on the download button.

An update button will be displayed if players already have the older version of PUBG Mobile KR installed.

Upon completion of the in-game patches, players can enjoy playing the Korean version of PUBG Mobile.

