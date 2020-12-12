PUBG Mobile KR version Season 16 for Android: APK + OBB download links and TapTap method

PUBG Mobile has established itself as one of the leading battle royale titles on the mobile platform. Apart from the global version, it has several region-specific variants to cater to users from those countries.

PUBG Mobile KR or Korea is one of the most popular alternative versions of PUBG Mobile. Players from the Korea/Japan (KRJP) region can download the game from the Google Play Store. Users from other countries can do so via APK and OBB download links and the TapTap Store.

Also read: What is the PUBG Mobile 1.2 beta version invitation code?

How to download PUBG Mobile KR via the APK + OBB download links and TapTap Store

#1 APK and OBB files

PUBG Mobile KR APK and OBB links for Android: Click here

The file's size is 1.37 GB, and users must ensure their devices have enough storage available before downloading it.

Advertisement

Here are the steps by which they can download PUBG Mobile KR using these files:

Step 1: First, users have to download the zip file given in the link above.

Step 2: They can extract the zip file to obtain the APK and OBB files.

Step 3: They then have to install the APK file but not open it. They need to then enable the ‘install from unknown sources’ option on their devices.

Step 4: They can copy the ‘com.pubg.krmobile’ folder to Android/OBB.

After it is copied, players can enjoy playing PUBG Mobile KR.

#2 TapTap

Following are the steps by which gamers can download PUBG Mobile KR from TapTap:

Step 1: They have to download the TapTap application from its official website, here.

Step 2: They can search for PUBG Mobile Korea and select the most suitable option.

Step 3: They have to press the download button; the game will soon be downloaded and installed.

After the processes are complete, players can start playing PUBG Mobile KR.

Also read: Five best offline games like PUBG Mobile under 300 MB on Google Play Store