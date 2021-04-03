PUBG Mobile KRJP restriction: What does it mean for players from India?

PUBG Mobile is one of the most successful mobile battle royale games in the industry. Banking on the game's popularity, multiple regional versions such as PUBG Mobile KR and PUBG Mobile VN have been released to cater to players from different regions.

PUBG Mobile KR (or Korean version) is arguably the most popular alternative version of the popular mobile gaming sensation. It is published by Krafton Inc and was developed for users in Korea and Japan. However, many users outside these regions also play the game.

In a surprising turn of events, PUBG Mobile KR developers recently announced that the game will stop functioning for users outside Korea and Japan. These changes will come into effect in the next few weeks.

PUBG Mobile KRJP restriction

After the announcement was made, a new clause was added to the 'Terms of Use' of PUBG Mobile KR. The 14th clause of Article 19 under Chapter 6 Prohibitions and Disclaimers now reads:

"This application and this service can be used only from Japan and the Republic of Korea. We shall be able to determine your area of use by any method that we consider reasonable, such as your IP address."

An official post by PUBG Mobile KR pointed out that certain limitations will be implemented over the next few weeks. The post reads:

"From 2021/05/01, users out of Korea or Japan who log in with KRJP build accounts cannot settle the payment in KRJP build."

"From 2021/05/01, users out of Korea or Japan who log in with KRJP build account might find network troubles during play."

"From 2021/06/30, users out of Korea or Japan who log in with KRJP build account cannot log in anymore."

PUBG Mobile Korea was the go-to game for Indian players after the ban of PUBG Mobile in the country. Having said that, the KR version was even popular before the ban courtesy of its massive collection of cosmetic items.

PUBG Mobile KR will become inaccessible for players living in India from June 30, 2021.

A particular section of the Indian mobile gaming community saw the restriction as a sign that PUBG Mobile India was coming soon. However, these rumors are mere speculation as there have been no announcements regarding the release of the Indian version of PUBG Mobile.

