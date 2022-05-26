PUBG Mobile latest 2.0 update: APK download link and minimum system requirements revealed

The developers of PUBG Mobile launched the May update around two weeks back, and players witnessed a series of additions and adjustments in the game. Following the precedent set by previous patch updates, the 2.0 version also focuses on introducing new in-game content, both in quality and quantity.

After almost two years of being stuck in the development phase, the Livik map has received its final version. The new RP month was added to the update, alongside the fresh Rank Season Cycle, UTV (Utility Task Vehicle), Advanced Supply Zones, and more.

PUBG Mobile 2.0 version: APK download link and minimum system requirements

PUBG Mobile is among the most famous games in the Play Store (Image via Google Play)

Developers started rolling out the 2.0 update on May 11, 2022. Within a day or two, every user was able to receive the update option in the app stores of iOS and Android devices. The game's official site also has an APK link for AOS users, which developers updated by May 13, 2022, at 7:15 (server time) with the latest version.

Minimum System requirements

Before users start downloading PUBG Mobile on their devices, they should have a look at the minimum system requirements:

Android

AOS Version: Android 5.1.1 or above

Android 5.1.1 or above Minimum RAM: 2 GB (Recommended 3 GB RAM)

iOS/iPadOS

Minimum iOS: iOS 9 or above

iOS 9 or above Minimum iPadOS: iPadOS 9.0 or later

How to download the APK link for PUBG Mobile 2.0

Users who have been inactive in the past or are downloading the game for the first time should follow the steps listed below if they want to know how to download the PUBG Mobile 2.0 version:

Step 1: Players should open the application stores (for iOS or Android) on their devices and click on the search bar.

Step 2: One should browse for "PUBG Mobile" and tap on the first result.

Step 3: Users need to click on the "Update/Install" button, depending on whether they have the game on their devices.

In a community post before the update's release, devs revealed that the 2.0 version would have the following file sizes (variable for different devices):

Android: 785 MB

785 MB iOS: 1.93 GB

Users should use a WiFi connection, if available, for a stable and speedy installation of the app.

Step 4: After installing the game, players should open the app and download the additional 2.0 version resource packages.

Step 5: Restart the game and sign in using one's preferred method/platform.

Some regions showcase two different APK links on the game's official website (Image via Krafton)

If Android users do not want to install the game from the Play Store, they can download the APK file available on the official website. These APK download links change from server to server as some feature only one, while others feature two options.

Direct APK download link in some regions: 785 MB: Link - (https://pubgmobile.live/apk)

785 MB: Link - (https://pubgmobile.live/apk) HD-graphics version: 1.02 GB: Link - https://f.gbcass.com/PUBGMOBILE_Global_2.0.0_uawebsite_55A2051F.apk

1.02 GB: Link - https://f.gbcass.com/PUBGMOBILE_Global_2.0.0_uawebsite_55A2051F.apk Low-spec variant: 634 MB: Link - https://f.gbcass.com/PUBGMOBILE_Global_2.0.0_uawebsite_livik01_8B4486F7.apk

Users should tap on the available link to download the APK (Image via Krafton)

Users can directly download the game and install it on their Android smartphones or emulators using the links mentioned above. However, Indian fans should go for BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) and refrain from downloading the global variant, as it is not accessible in the region.

