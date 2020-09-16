PUBG Mobile latest Korean version APK download link and installation tips

PUBG Mobile Korea is the exclusive edition of the battle royale game available for only two regions. Not everyone can find this particular variant of the game on Google Play Store, except for Korean and Japenese players.

Apart from downloading the PUBG Mobile Korean version from Play Store, various other alternatives are available to install it. The most prominent of these methods is installing this game through the official APK file, which is what we talk about here.

PUBG Mobile latest Korean version APK download

PUBG Mobile latest KR APK download link: Click here

The APK file size is 53 MB, and that of the data file is 1.8 GB.

To install the latest PUBG Mobile KR version update, you can follow the steps below:

Step 1: Download the APK file from the above link.

Step 2: After the download is complete, install the APK file but do not open it.

(It is essential to note that you must enable the 'Install from Unknown Source' option from their device settings to install this game before moving to the next step)

Step 3: Open the game, and it will start downloading resource files automatically.

Step 4: Once the download is complete, restart the PUBG Mobile KR application.

Log in to your account in the game and enjoy playing it.

Note: If in case you get an error stating, 'There was a problem parsing the package', then download the APK and OBB files again and follow the steps mentioned above.

Installation tips

1) Sit close to the Wi-Fi router.

2) Avoid downloading the update using a slow internet connection as it might cause the update to stop midway.

3) Make sure your smartphone has enough charge.

4) If you're using a 4G data connection, do not perform other tasks on the smartphone when the update is being downloaded.

5) Ensure that your device has sufficient storage space.

