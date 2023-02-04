PUBG Mobile latest version download links (February 2023)

PUBG Mobile is one of the most highly-rated gaming titles in the battle royale industry. The game is popular for its realistic HD-quality graphics and amazing shooting mechanisms. Gamers are served with the best top-notch survival experience with immersive dynamics.

Krafton has released the 2.4 update for global PUBG players. It features many new fantastic additions, including a new mode, collaboration, and much more.

This article discusses the download links for the latest 2.4 version of PUBG Mobile.

Guide to downloading the latest version of PUBG Mobile

Players can visit their respective app store to install the latest update on their device. Those who own an Android device can also use an APK file to download and install any new updates. The link is offered by the Krafton developers and hence there is no risk of any malicious virus or other file attacking the smartphone.

The 2.4 update's download URL is provided below:

PUBG Mobile 2.4 update APK download link: Click here.

Here is a quick guide on how to download the latest PUBG Mobile version:

1) Download the APK file from the link provided. Get an additional resource pack before utilizing the beta client.

2) You are required to access the device settings when the download is finished and permit installation from unknown sources.

3) Grant storage permission and download the desired resource pack.

4) Upon successful installation of the resource pack, you can access all the exciting features of the latest update of the title.

Players are recommended to use a Wifi connection to download the update for a quick download speed.

Top features in PUBG Mobile 2.4 version

Classic Battle Royale update features

The new 2.4 update features many fixes to the classic battle royale experience.

Back For Honor - This new feature will allow players to get recalled after elimination during a match and challenge their eliminator for a revenge mission.

A new two-seater Dancing Lion vehicle will be introduced that one can store in their backpack and carry throughout the match.

The addition of new of a Grappling Hook.

A brand new time-limited in-game area called Martial Arts Arena

Metro Royale Updates

The introduction of a new map

Addition of Ziplines and Stairs

Launch of new NPC enemies and bosses for PvE experience.

The forthcoming map introduces four fresh, sellable items: Biological Sample, Processor (GPU), Lens, and Gold Piles.

The availability of an enhanced resistance for the advanced armor toward damage from explosive attacks.

A significant upgrade for the essential inventory capacity (capacity will be 30 now).

PUBG Mobile x Bruce Lee collaboraton

Krafton's previous collaboration with football star Lionel Messi was loved by the gaming community. The new 2.4 update also features Bruce Lee, a popular martial artist. The collab will introduce a new mode and many other in-game cosmetics like outfits, characters, weapon skins, and much more.

Note: Players from India should be aware that this update is not for BGMI because the game is now banned in their country. As a result, they must refrain from any Battlegrounds Mobile India rumors or leaks and wait for Krafton's official announcement of an unban date.

