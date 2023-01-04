PUBG Mobile 2.4 update features, rewards, release date, and more

Krafton will soon be releasing a significant update in PUBG Mobile. The game features top-notch graphics and immersive dynamics, which players across the globe immensely love. Gamers always demand new events, modes, and other in-game additions for an exhilarating gaming experience.

Developers have tested and announced the 2.4 version to global users. The new update will offer more modes and other exciting additions to the game. This article discusses the release date, rewards, and features of the PUBG Mobile 2.4 update.

PUBG Mobile 2.4 update: Everything you need to know

Krafton has announced the official release timing of the upcoming update on its discord server. Here are the release timings for the 2.4 version for different platforms and regions:

Google Play

Vietnam: 4 January 2023 at 11:00

Korea, Japan: 5 January 2023 at 02:00

Taiwan: 5 January 2023 at 09:00

Globally: 6 January 2023 at 04:00

App Store

Vietnam: 4 January 2023 at 11:00

Korea, Japan: 5 January 2023 at 02:00

Taiwan: 5 January 2023 at 03:00

Globally: 6 January 2023 at 01:30

Samsung Galaxy Store

Korea, Japan: 5 January 2023 at 02:30

Globally: 5 January 2023 at 06:00

Amazon Appstore

6 January 2023 01:45

Huawei AppGallery

6 January 2023 01:45

Official website and third-party stores

6 January 2023 01:45

Players must have a Wi-Fi or fast data connection to download the update on their smartphones. Android users can also use APK files to download the latest updates on their smartphones.

Top features in PUBG Mobile 2.4 update

PUBG Mobile's 2.4 updates will have a flurry of new features and in-game elements. Here are the top features to look out for in the PUBG Mobile 2.4 update:

1) Bruce Lee Collaboration

In the 2.3 updates, Krafton collaborated with famous footballer Lionel Messi. The collaboration gained popularity, and the developers released an excellent in-game event mode. With the upcoming 2.4 updates, a new collaboration will be done with famous martial artist Bruce Lee. Gamers can assume to receive Bruce Lee's in-game character and other items like gun skins and cosmetics.

2) Metro Royale Updates:

The introduction of a new map

Addition of Ziplines and Stairs

Launch of new NPC enemies and bosses for PvE experience.

The forthcoming map introduces four fresh, sellable items: Biological Sample, Processor (GPU), Lens, and Gold Piles.

The availability of an enhanced resistance for the advanced armor toward damage from explosive attacks.

A significant upgrade for the essential inventory capacity (capacity will be 30 now).

3) Classic Battle Royale update features

Back For Honor - This new feature will allow players to get recalled after elimination during a match and challenge their eliminator for a revenge mission.

A new two-seater Dancing Lion vehicle will be introduced that one can store in their backpack and carry throughout the match.

The addition of new of a Grappling Hook.

A brand new time-limited in-game area named Martial Arts Arena

Note: Indian gamers should know that this update is not for BGMI, as that title is currently restricted in India. As a result, gamers must wait for Krafton's official statement on an unban date and prevent any Battlegrounds Mobile India speculations or leaks.

