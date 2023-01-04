PUBG Mobile 2.4 update release time for Android and iOS devices

PUBG Mobile is set to release its brand new 2.4 update to its global users. With the new update, Krafton will add many new features and add-ons to the game. Gamers can get their hands on new events and other in-game items.

The 2.4 update will be the first major one for 2023. Players can see new collaborations, maps, and a martial arts arena mode.

This article discusses the release time for Android and iOS devices for the PUBG Mobile 2.4 update.

Krafton will soon release the PUBG Mobile 2.4 update

Krafton has announced the release date for major platforms on its discord server and other social media platforms. On January 6 at 4:00 (UTC+0), the new update will begin rolling out to devices worldwide; however, times will fluctuate depending on the platform and locale. Users will need a good mobile data connection or a Wi-Fi network for the 2.4 update to install smoothly.

Android Google Play Store

Globally: 6 January 2023 at 04:00

Apple iOS App Store

Globally: 6 January 2023 at 01:30

Android users can also use APK files to install the latest version on their devices. However, players are recommended to only use and install files from trusted sources as there is a risk of downloading a fake game client. This increases the player's chances of losing his personal information, including ID and password.

The new update will feature the PUBG Mobile x Bruce Lee collaboration, introducing new events and an exclusive in-game mode. According to the announcement banner, Bruce Lee will appear in the game on January 10, and the exclusive mode is called Martial Showdown. Developers have also added many features to the classic mode, like Back for Honor and Dancing Lion theme mode.

Other important features added to the PUBG Mobile 2.4 update

Metro Royale Updates

A new map - Misty Port will be added.

New Ziplines and Stairs will be introduced for quicker movement.

Brand new NPC enemies and bosses will bestow fresh PvE experiences.

Introduced four sellable items (Biological Sample, Processor (GPU), Lens, Gold Piles). They will only spawn on the Misty Port map.

Improved armor's resistance for withstanding explosive damage.

Increased Basic Inventory storage by 30 units

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India under Section 69A of the IT Act. Players located in the nation are advised to refrain from downloading or playing the battle royale game due to limitations enforced by the government.

