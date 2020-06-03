PUBG Mobile launch date: When was PUBG released?

PUBG Mobile release date (Picture Courtesy: The7WorldsGaming/YT)

PUBG Mobile has become synonymous with mobile gaming in India. According to Times of India and NDTV, PUBG Mobile had around 50 million players in India in 2019. It also had over 10 million daily active players. This underlines the popularity of PUBG Mobile in India. PUBG Mobile earns $ 6-7 million every month in India, which is roughly equal to Rs 50 crore of revenue per month from the Indian market.

PUBG Mobile launch date in India

PUBG Mobile is the English version of PUBG: Exhilarating Battlefield which is developed by LightSpeed and Quantum Studio, an internal division of Tencent Games. The game was first released in China in February 2018. It was released worldwide the next month after a soft launch in Canada.

PUBG Mobile’s growth in India:

Graph depicting the country-wise player count of PUBG Mobile (Picture Courtesy:ZrxYT/YouTube)

With the boom in Indian telecom sector, PUBG Mobile, within a small period was a success in India. Several tournaments are organised by Tencent to increase the reach of the game. One of the first PUBG tournaments in India, 'PUBG Mobile Campus Championship 2018' was well received by the players and had over 2 lakh registration for the same.

First PUBG tournament in India

Since then, the game has not looked back, and the popularity of the game has been on the rise, in India.

Frequent updates and in-game events have kept the players glued to the game. The last update rolled out on May 7, and Tencent Games have already begun the beta test for 0.19.0 version. The popularity of PUBG Mobile is such that players are downloading the beta version to get a glimpse of the new features before they are incorporated in the game.

