PUBG Mobile Launches Monster Puzzle Event Rewards Silver Fragments, Classic Coupon, And Outfits

Rohit Jaswal FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 8 // 10 Jun 2019, 11:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

PUBG Mobile Launches Monster Puzzle Event

PUBG Mobile has launched yet another event on its crossover with Godzilla named Monster Puzzle Event. The event duration is from 9 June to 23 June and is available to all players playing PUBG Mobile during this time period. The event is very simple and it rewards three major items including Silver Fragments, One Classic Coupon for crate openings and a Godzilla shirt.

In the past, PUBG Mobile had launched various events on its crossover with Godzilla movie like the Lucky Spin Event which rewards two legendary attires for players on its crossover with Godzilla. It also rewards two pan skins and two Godzilla shirts. Check more here:

How To Enter In Monster Event:

To enter Monster Event and get these three rewards a player just needs to log in the game daily and visit Events section. When you go to event sections you will find a new event Monster Puzzle.

PUBG Mobile Launches Monster Puzzle Event

Just tap on the event and it will take you to another page where you will find your rewards. Whenever a player visits this event he/she will get a Monster Puzzle piece. Once 4 pieces of the puzzle are collected, the player will get his/her respected reward. When all 12 pieces get collected player will get the final reward.

Hence, this event is great for players who want to get some free coupons and outfits for themselves. Maybe you get a gun skin or any legendary item from this Classic Coupon. There is no need for connecting any VPN to any country as the event is available for all players.

For the latest Video Game News, follow Sportskeeda.

Do check out: