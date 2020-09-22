PUBG Mobile Lite is made explicitly for users with low-end devices, and its popularity has gradually risen since its release over a year ago.

One of the reasons behind this game's popularity is the regular updates that the developers push in. The recent 0.19.0 update hit the servers on 17th September and brought several changes like a new game mode, vehicle, and more. Also, several alterations were made to the Varenga Map, which is what this article discusses.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.19.0 update: All changes to Varenga map

Mountain glitch

There was a bug with the texture of the mountain (Image Credits: AMbhai gaming / YouTube)

Earlier, players were able to get inside the texture of one mountain beside the Church location. With the update, the developers have fixed this glitch, while several other bugs like the grenade one were also resolved.

Stadium

The Stadium is back in PUBG Mobile Lite

The beta version of PUBG Mobile Lite didn’t include the Stadium location in the Varenga map. But the 0.19.0 release consists of this renowned location.

Spawn Island changes

Not many alterations have been made to the existing Spawn Island on the map. However, the two new vehicles added to the game — Mirado and Autorickshaw — can be accessed by users here.

Apart from this, the graphics were also improved to enhance the overall experience for users. Players can start a game on the Varenga map and try out these new features.

Here’s how they can do so:

Step 1: Open PUBG Mobile Lite and click on the game change option on the main menu’s top-left corner.

Step 2: Select the Varenga map and press on the OK button.

Step 3: Now, click the start button when ready to go.

