PUBG Mobile Lite, which is a lighter version of PUBG Mobile, was developed for players with low-end devices. Its developers frequently add new features and make improvements to the game to enhance the user experience.
The latest update, i.e. 0.19.0, arrived on 17th September and brought a new mode, new vehicles and several other changes to the game. Apart from this, a number of bugs were also fixed.
Players can directly update the game from Google Play Store, Tap Tap or by using APK and OBB files.
PUBG Mobile Lite 0.19.0 update: All new vehicles
Two new vehicles were added to PUBG Mobile Lite with the 0.19.0 update: Mirado and Autorickshaw.
Mirado -
Autorickshaw -
Other Changes
Survival Till Dawn
The Survival Till Dawn mode is popularly known as zombie mode among players. The mode features a new item called Nitrogen Mine, which freezes zombies for a short period when they step on it.
PUBG Mobile Lite also released a video, providing the players with a glimpse of the new mode and item.
You can watch the gameplay of the new mode below:
Bug/Glitch fixes
In the Varenga map close to Church, players were able to enter mountain terrain due to some glitch. The glitch has now been fixed.
Published 20 Sep 2020, 14:05 IST