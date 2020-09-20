PUBG Mobile Lite, which is a lighter version of PUBG Mobile, was developed for players with low-end devices. Its developers frequently add new features and make improvements to the game to enhance the user experience.

The latest update, i.e. 0.19.0, arrived on 17th September and brought a new mode, new vehicles and several other changes to the game. Apart from this, a number of bugs were also fixed.

Players can directly update the game from Google Play Store, Tap Tap or by using APK and OBB files.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile Lite 0.19.0 update global version APK and OBB file download: Step-by-step guide and tips

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.19.0 update: All new vehicles

Two new vehicles were added to PUBG Mobile Lite with the 0.19.0 update: Mirado and Autorickshaw.

Mirado -

Mirado (Image Credits: AMbhai gaming / YouTube)

Advertisement

Mirado (Image Credits: Helptrick / YouTube)

Autorickshaw -

Autorickshaw (Image Credits: RoidRazer / YouTube)

Other Changes

Survival Till Dawn

The Survival Till Dawn mode is popularly known as zombie mode among players. The mode features a new item called Nitrogen Mine, which freezes zombies for a short period when they step on it.

PUBG Mobile Lite also released a video, providing the players with a glimpse of the new mode and item.

New modes, new items, new adventures! Check out the newest PUBG MOBILE LITE patch today! pic.twitter.com/8c67Hzy8Px — PUBG Mobile Lite (@PUBGMobileLite) September 19, 2020

You can watch the gameplay of the new mode below:

Bug/Glitch fixes

In the Varenga map close to Church, players were able to enter mountain terrain due to some glitch. The glitch has now been fixed.

Players could go inside the texture of mountains(Image Credits: AMbhai gaming / YouTube)

Also Read: How to play PUBG Mobile Lite Global version 0.19.0 update on Tencent Gaming Buddy (Gameloop): Step-by-step guide and tips