PUBG Mobile Lite 0.19.0 update: How to play new zombie mode

PUBG Mobile Lite players were eagerly waiting for the latest 0.19.0 update, set to bring with it the zombie mode (Survive Till Dawn), new vehicles like Mirado and Autorickshaw, and a lot more exciting features.

As exciting as it sounds, the new Survive Till Dawn mode is very interesting and challenging as well. You will have to fight zombies, who only emerge at night. After specific intervals, the game will put you against more powerful Zombies, who can only be killed through proper team-coordination and appropriate strategies.

If you have updated PUBG Mobile Lite to its latest 0.19.0 version, you're all set to experience this spooky mode. Here's a guide to play Survive Till Dawn in this title's latest version.

Steps to play Survive Till Dawn mode in PUBG Mobile Lite 0.19.0 version

Step 1: Update your game to the latest version by following this link.

Step 2: Once the update is installed, log in to your PUBG Mobile Lite account and enter the lobby.

Step 3: Open the mode selection menu and choose the Survive Till Dawn mode under the Arcade section.

Step 4: Press Ok and hit the start button on the main menu.

Step into combat against zombies and survive until the end to grab a win.

The size of this update is around 350 MB for players who already have the game installed. New players will need to keep at least 600 MB, as the download's total size is 535 MB to install the latest version of PUBG Mobile Lite.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.19.0 features and changes

Here are most of the changes that have taken place in PUBG Mobile Lite through the 0.19.0 update:

New Zombie mode — Survive Till Dawn 2

Removal of TDM ruins

Improvements in Varenga map

Zombie theme lobby

New weapons like RPG in Zombie mode

Updated graphics

Enhanced gameplay elements

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are not advised to download these games.