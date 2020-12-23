PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.0 global version for Android: APK+OBB download links and TapTap method for worldwide users

PUBG Mobile Lite is the toned-down version of the prominent battle royale title, PUBG Mobile. Like the latter, the developers regularly incorporate updates to add various new features in the lighter iteration.

The 0.20.0 update was rolled out around a month back and brought in several changes like Universal Mark Feature, Winter Castle, and changes in the terrain. Players can download the latest version to try out all the new features.

This article provides a detailed guide to download the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.0 update on Android devices via the APK file and the TapTap Store.

(Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game)

Downloading PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.0 global version for Android: APK file and TapTap

#1 APK File

To download the 0.20.0 update, users only require the APK file. Its size is around 575 MB, so they must ensure to have enough storage on their device before downloading the game.

Step 1: Players can open the official website of PUBG Mobile Lite and press the download button on the web page's top-right corner.

Step 2: A drop-down menu will appear; they have to tap the APK download button.

Step 3: After the file gets downloaded, users have to enable the 'Install from Unknown Sources' option if it hasn't been done previously.

(Players can do so by following these steps: Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources)

Step 4: They can locate and install the APK file.

After the file gets installed, players can enjoy playing PUBG Mobile Lite.

#2 TapTap

Following are the steps to download and install the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.0 update from TapTap:

Step 1: First, players have to download the TapTap application from its official website.

Step 2: They have to search for PUBG Mobile Lite and press the most relevant result. They can also click here to visit the game's page on the site.

Step 3: They can press the download button; the game will soon be downloaded and installed.

