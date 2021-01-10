PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.0 global version update for Android: APK download link for worldwide users

The developers of PUBG Mobile Lite often release periodic updates for the game to enhance the player's overall battle royale experience.

It has been a while since the last update was brought to the toned-down version of PUBG Mobile. The 0.20.0 update was released in November last year and was centered around the winter festival, introducing various new features including Winter Castle, winter festival decorations, a new throwable and more.

If players haven’t updated to the newest version of PUBG Mobile Lite yet, they can do so using the game's APK file.

(Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.)

How to download PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.0 global version using APK file

Players can follow the steps given below to download and install the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.0 global version update using the APK file of the game:

Step 1: Players first have to visit the official website of PUBG Mobile Lite. They can click the link given below to do so.

PUBG Mobile Lite website: Click here

Step 2: They should then click on the APK download button to start the download.

The size of the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.0 global version APK file is 575 MB. Players must ensure that there is sufficient free storage available on their device before downloading and installing the file.

Step 3: Next, players have to enable the ‘Install from Unknown Source’ option, if it hasn’t been done before. This option can be enabled by navigating through Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

Step 4: Players should then locate and install the APK of the game. After the installation process is complete, they can enjoy playing and testing the updated version of PUBG Mobile Lite

If players encounter a parsing error while installing the APK file, they can consider re-downloading it from the official website and following the steps mentioned above again.

