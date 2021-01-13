PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.0 global version update: APK download link and TapTap method for worldwide users

PUBG Mobile Lite is the toned-down variant of the renowned battle royale title, PUBG Mobile. The game requires only 600 MB of free space and 1 GB of RAM to run smoothly and was created to cater to users having low-end devices.

Like its cousin, the developers of PUBG Mobile Lite introduce a variety of features regularly. The 0.20.0 update hit the global version servers in November and brought several new aspects into the game.

This article provides a step-by-step guide to download the latest version of this title via the APK file and TapTap.

Downloading PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.0's global version

#1 APK file

The APK file size is 575 MB, and hence, players must ensure there is sufficient storage space on their device before downloading and installing the file.

They can follow the steps below to download PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.0 using the APK file:

Step 1: They can visit the official website of PUBG Mobile Lite here.

Step 2: Users must press the APK download button to start the download.

Step 3: They need to enable the ‘Install from Unknown Source’ option if it hasn’t been done previously. The option can be enabled via Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

Step 4: Lastly, gamers have to locate and install the APK of the game.

#2 TapTap

Players can follow these steps to download the latest version of the game using this app:

Step 1: They have to download the TapTap application from its official website, here.

Step 2: Users must search for PUBG Mobile Lite and select the most relevant result.

Step 3: They can click the download button, and the game will soon be downloaded and installed.

