PUBG Mobile lite is the streamlined version of the renowned battle royale game, PUBG Mobile. The title was developed for users with low-end devices to enjoy a similar BR experience.

The developers of the title periodically introduce updates to incorporate new features. The PUBG mobile Lite 0.20.0 update was rolled out a few weeks ago, and several new features, including the Winter theme, were added to the game.

The players can update the game on the Google Play Store or use the APK files to download/update it.

In this article, we provide a step-by-step guide on how users can download the PUBG Mobile Lite global version 0.20.0 update using the APK file from the official website.

(Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game)

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.0 global version update: APK download link for worldwide users

Follow the steps given below to download and install PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.0 global version update using the APK file.

Step 1: Visit the official website of PUBG Mobile Lite. Players can click here to visit the website.

Step 2: Click the download button on the top right corner of the screen.

Step 3: Select the APK download option from the drop-down menu.

The size of the APK file is 575 MB, and players must ensure there is sufficient storage space available on their device before downloading these files.

Step 4: After the download is complete, enable the "Install from Unknown source" option if you haven’t enabled it previously.

The players can enable it by navigating through Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

Step 5: Locate and install the APK file.

The players can now enjoy the new features that have been added to the game with the 0.20.0 update.

