PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.0 global version update: APK+OBB download links and TapTap method for worldwide users

PUBG Mobile Lite is the lighter version of the renowned BR title PUBG Mobile. It has been specifically developed for users with low-end devices. The game has over 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store, which showcases its popularity.

The developers regularly bring in new updates and incorporate various features to keep the game fun and entertaining. In the previous month, the 0.20.0 update hit the servers of the game.

This article provides a step-by-step guide by which users can download the 0.20.0 global version via APK file and TapTap.

(Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game)

How to download PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.0 global version update?

#1 APK

Players only require the APK file to download the latest version of PUBG Mobile Lite. The size of the APK file is 75 MB, so players must make sure that they have enough space available on their device.

Here are the steps to download and install PUBG Mobile Lite via the APK file:

Step 1: Visit PUBG Mobile Lite's official website and tap on the download button located on the web page's top-right corner.

Step 2: A drop-down menu will pop-up; players have to click on the APK download button.

Step 3: Enable the "Install from Unknown Sources" option if it hasn't been done.

(Players can do it via these steps: Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources)

Step 4: Lastly, locate and install the APK file.

#2 TapTap

Follow the steps given below to download the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.0 update from TapTap:

Step 1: Download the TapTap application from its official website. Click here to visit the webpage.

Step 2: Search for PUBG Mobile Lite and select the most suitable option.

Step 3: Tap on the download button. After the download and installation processes are completed, users can enjoy playing PUBG Mobile Lite.

