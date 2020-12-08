PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.0 global version update: APK+OBB download links for worldwide users

PUBG Mobile Lite has managed to create space for itself in the battle royale genre on the mobile platform, which is dominated by PUBG Mobile, COD Mobile, and Free Fire.

This game has established itself as one of the top titles, providing an exhilarating battle royale experience on low-end devices as it requires only 1 GB of RAM and 600 MB of free storage.

The PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.0 update arrived a few weeks back and has brought in several new in-game features. If players haven’t downloaded the game yet, they can do so directly from the Google Play Store or via APK files from the official website.

(Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game)

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.0 global version APK+OBB download links

Players do not need an OBB file to update/download the latest version of the game; just the APK file will suffice.

The APK file size is 575 MB, so they must ensure they have sufficient space on their device before downloading it.

Gamers can follow the steps below to download and install the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.0 global version using the APK file:

Step 1: They must visit the official website of PUBG Mobile Lite here.

Step 2: Users can press the download button on the top-right corner of the screen.

Step 3: A drop-down menu will appear, and they can select the APK download option.

Step 4: They have to enable the ‘Install from Unknown Source’ option, if not done already.

Step 5: Gamers can locate and install the APK file.

After the installation is complete, they can enjoy playing the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.2.0 global version.

If players encounter an error message stating, “There was an error parsing the package,” then they can consider downloading the APK file again and follow the steps above.

