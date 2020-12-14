PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.0 global version update (Season 19): APK download link and TapTap method

PUBG Mobile Lite, like its better version, has witnessed an incredible rise in popularity. Its growth can be credited to the developers who introduce regular updates to the game.

A few weeks ago, the 0.20.0 update hit the servers of PUBG Mobile Lite. Several new features were added, including Universal Mark, Winter Castle, Frozen Egg, and more. Players can now download the update and try out the new features.

This article provides a step-by-step guide by which the users can download the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.0 update via the APK file and TapTap.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile Lite Season 20 Winner Pass start date revealed

How to download PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.0 update

#1 APK file

For installing the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.0 update, users only require the APK file. The file size is 575 MB; hence players must make sure that they have enough storage space available on their device. Follow the steps given below to install the 0.20.0 update:

Step 1: First, open the official website of PUBG Mobile Lite. Press the download button located on the top-right corner.

Step 2: A drop-down menu will appear on the screen. Tap on the APK download button.

Advertisement

Step 3: Enable the 'Install from Unknown Sources' option if it hasn't been enabled previously. (They can do so via following these steps: Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources)

Step 4: Lastly, locate and install the APK file.

#2 TapTap Method

Here are the steps by which players can download PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.0 update from TapTap:

Step 1: Download the TapTap application from its official website. Click here to visit the site.

Step 2: Search for PUBG Mobile Lite and select the most relevant option.

Step 3: Tap on the download button; the game will soon be downloaded and installed.

After the download and installation processes are complete, users can enjoy playing PUBG Mobile Lite.

Also read: How to reach Conqueror tier in PUBG Mobile Lite Season 19