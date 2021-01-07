PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.0 global version update for Season 20: APK download link and TapTap method for worldwide users

The developers of PUBG Mobile Lite often roll out periodic updates for the game to improve the player's battle royale experience.

It has been a while since the last PUBG Mobile Lite update was released. The previous one arrived in mid-November last year and brought a bunch of new features including Winter Castle, winter decorations, and more.

If players haven't downloaded the latest update yet, they can do so from Google Play Store, by using the APK file of the game or via TapTap.

(Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.)

How to download PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.0 update using the game's APK file and TapTap

#1 Downloading using the APK File

Players can follow the steps given below to download and install the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.0 global version using the APK file of the game.

Step 1: Players first have to visit the official website of PUBG Mobile Lite and click on the 'APK Download' button.

Step 2: After the APK file is downloaded, they have to enable the "Install from Unknown Sources" option if they haven't done it previously.

Players can do it by following these steps: Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources

Step 3: Next, they would have to locate and install the APK file of the game.

Players can enjoy playing the game after the installation process concludes.

In case players encounter a parsing error while installing the APK file, they should consider re-downloading the APK file from the official website and following the steps mentioned above again.

#2 Downloading using TapTap

Players can follow the steps provided below to download the latest version of PUBG Mobile Lite global version via TapTap:

Step 1: Players first have to download the TapTap application from its official website. They can click on the link given below to visit the webpage.

TapTap website: Click here

Step 2: Players should then open the application and search for PUBG Mobile Lite.

Step 3: They must next select the most relevant result and tap on the download button.

