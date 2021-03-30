PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 global update: APK download link for worldwide Android users

Like its elder version, PUBG Mobile Lite also receives frequent updates that keep the game fresh for users and enhance their overall Battle Royale experience. The incorporation of new features has also led to the expansion of the global player base.

Gamers can download the latest version of this BR title via the Google Play Store or through the APK file present on the official website.

This article provides a detailed step-by-step guide on downloading and installing the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 global version on users' Android devices.

(Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game)

A step-by-step guide to download PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 global update using APK file

Users with the previous PUBG Mobile Lite variant, i.e., 0.20.0, installed on their devices can update to the latest one in-game. Meanwhile, those who do not have the older version can download it and then update to 0.20.1.

Players can follow these steps to download and install PUBG Mobile Lite:

Step 1: They can visit the official website of PUBG Mobile Lite here.

Step 2: After visiting the site, users have to tap on the ‘Download APK’ button, and it will soon be downloaded.

Step 3: Next, they must locate and install the APK file. However, gamers must remember to enable the ‘install from unknown source’ option.

Step 4: Once the installation is complete, users can open PUBG Mobile Lite. They can enjoy playing the Battle Royale game after the conclusion of the in-game patches.

If users encounter an error message stating that there was a problem parsing the package, they can try re-downloading the APK file and following the steps above.

Note: The size of the APK is around 575 MB, whereas the size of the in-game patch varies. Therefore, users must ensure that there is sufficient storage space available on their devices.

