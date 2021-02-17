PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 Global update: APK download link for worldwide users

PUBG Mobile Lite is a streamlined version of the popular battle royale title, PUBG Mobile, and was made for players with low-end devices.

PUBG Mobile Lite has similar gameplay to PUBG Mobile but features certain changes, including a smaller number of players in a match, reduced map and lobby sizes, and more.

This article provides players with a step-by-step guide on how to download the latest PUBG Mobile Lite version on their devices.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

Downloading the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 global version using the APK file

Players who already have the 0.20.0 version of PUBG Mobile Lite installed on their device can download the 0.20.1 update in-game. Those who don't have the older version should consider downloading it before getting the 0.20.1 update.

Players can follow the steps given below to download and install the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 global version using the APK file of the game:

Step 1: Players must first visit the official PUBG Mobile Lite website. They can use the link given below to do so.

PUBG Mobile Lite website: Click here

Step 2: They then have to tap the APK download button to begin the download.

The size of the APK file is 575 MB while that of the in-game patch/update varies according to the players’ device. Players must ensure that they have sufficient storage space available on their devices before downloading the game.

Step 3: Once the download is complete, players should locate and install the APK file. They must ensure that the ‘Install from Unknown source’ option is enabled before the installation.

Step 4: Players can then open PUBG Mobile Lite. After the in-game patch is complete, they can enjoy playing the latest version of the title.

If players encounter a parsing error while installing the APK, they should consider re-downloading the file and following the steps given above again.

