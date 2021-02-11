PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 update (Global version) for Season 21: APK download link and guide for worldwide users

PUBG Mobile Lite is one of the most played battle royale titles on the mobile platform. It is the toned-down version of PUBG Mobile and was made for players with low-end devices.

The developers of PUBG Mobile Lite periodically introduce updates that bring new features to the game, thereby enhancing the overall BR experience for players.

The PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 update was recently rolled out. Players who have the older version (0.20.0) of the title can directly update to the latest version in-game.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how players can download the latest PUBG Mobile Lite version via the APK file.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

Downloading PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 update (Global version) for Season 21 via APK file

Note: The APK file size is 575 MB; so players have to ensure that they have enough space present on their mobile device before downloading it. The size of the in-game update varies depending upon the device.

As mentioned previously, players who have the older version of PUBG Mobile Lite installed on their phones can download the latest update in-game. Meanwhile, those who do not have the 0.20.0 version can install it first and then update to the 0.20.1 version.

Players can follow the steps given below to download and install the latest version of PUBG Mobile Lite:

Step 1: Players first have to visit the website of PUBG Mobile Lite. They can click on the link given below to do so:

PUBG Mobile Lite website: Click here

Step 2: They should then tap on the ‘Download APK’ option. The download for the APK file will soon begin.

Step 3: Next, players must enable the ‘Install from Unknown Source’ option if it hasn’t been done previously. They should then locate and install the APK file on their devices.

Step 4: After installing the APK file, players can open PUBG Mobile Lite. After the conclusion of the in-game patches, they will be able to enjoy the latest version of the game.

