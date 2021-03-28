PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 global update: APK download link for worldwide users

PUBG Mobile Lite is as popular as its better version, i.e., PUBG Mobile. The lighter variant has lowered requirements and was specifically made to cater to users with low-end mobile devices.

Developers of the game have incorporated several features which have contributed to the growth of the player base. Players can download the latest iteration of PUBG Mobile Lite using the APK file, which is present on the game’s official website.

This article provides a step-by-step guide to downloading the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 version via the APK file.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

A step-by-step guide to download PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 global update via APK file

The latest iteration of the game is the 0.20.1 version. Players with the older variant of PUBG Mobile Lite can update to the newer one in-game. Those who do not have the previous version, i.e., 0.20.0, can download it and then update it to 0.20.1.

Follow the steps given below to download and install PUBG Mobile Lite:

Step 1: Visit the official PUBG Mobile Lite website. The link for it has been provided below:

PUBG Mobile Lite website: Click here.

Step 2: Players have to then tap on the “Download APK” button. The download for the APK will commence soon.

Step 3: Enable the “Install from unknown source” option and install the APK file.

Step 4: Once the installation is completed, players can open the game. After the conclusion of the in-game patches, users can enjoy playing the latest PUBG Mobile Lite version.

If the player encounters a parsing error, they can try downloading the APK file again and follow the steps mentioned above.

Note: The APK file size is around 575 MB; meanwhile, the size of the in-game patch varies. Users have to make sure that there is sufficient space available on their devices before downloading the file.

