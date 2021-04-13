PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 global update: APK download link for worldwide users

PUBG Mobile Lite is a popular battle royale game that was created for players with low-end devices.

Players can download the latest version of the game (0.20.1) from the Google Play Store or the official PUBG Mobile Lite website.

Bonk! Pan Attack! 🍳



Winner Pass 22 has arrived! Be sure to grab it while you can! pic.twitter.com/iNVMN6U54X — PUBG Mobile Lite (@PUBGMobileLite) March 9, 2021

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

Also read: Free Fire vs PUBG Mobile Lite: Which game provides a better battle royale experience on low-end devices?

A step-by-step guide on downloading PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 version

Advertisement

Players who have the 0.20.0 version of PUBG Mobile Lite can directly update to the 0.20.1 version in-game. However, those who do not have the older version of the game can first download it and then upgrade to the 0.20.1 version.

Players can follow the steps given below to download and install the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 version via the APK file on the game's official website.

Step 1: Players should first visit the official PUBG Mobile Lite website. They can use the link provided below to do so:

PUBG Mobile Lite official website: Click here,

Step 2: Next, players should locate and install the APK file. However, they must enable the "Install from Unknown Source" option before doing so.

The size of the APK file is 575 MB. Meanwhile, the size of the in-game patch may vary from device to device. Players must ensure that their Android devices have adequate storage before downloading the file.

Step 3: After the installation is complete, players can open PUBG Mobile Lite on their devices.

Step 4: A dialog box will appear, asking them to update to the latest patch. Players should click on the OK button.

Step 5: Once the in-game patches are done, players can enjoy playing the 0.20.1 version of PUBG Mobile Lite.

If players encounter an error message stating that there was a problem parsing the package, they can try re-downloading the APK and following the steps mentioned above again.

Advertisement

Happy New Year! 🎉



We hope 2021 is full of Chicken Dinners as far as the eye can see! pic.twitter.com/fYLdqWs1KN — PUBG Mobile Lite (@PUBGMobileLite) January 5, 2021

Also read: PUBG Mobile vs PUBG Mobile Lite: 3 major differences between the games in April 2021