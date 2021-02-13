PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 Global update (Season 21 WP): APK download link for worldwide users

PUBG Mobile Lite is the streamlined version of the famous battle royale title – PUBG Mobile. It is made explicitly for users with low-end devices and has garnered a massive player base across the world.

Like its better version, PUBG Mobile Lite receives frequent updates that enhance the overall gameplay experience for users and introduces a wide variety of features.

The 0.20.1 update was recently made available to users, and those who have the older 0.20.0 version can directly install it in-game.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how users can download the latest PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 on their devices.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

Downloading PUBG Mobile Lite global version using APK file

Players who already have the older 0.20.0 version of PUBG Mobile Lite installed on their device will get the latest update in-game. The users who don’t have the older version can install it first and then update to the newest version.

They can follow the steps given below to download and install PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1

Step 1: Players first have to download the APK of the game from the official website. They can click on the link given below to visit the website.

PUBG Mobile Lite website: Click here

The APK file size is around 575 MB, and players must make sure they have enough free storage space available on their device before downloading it.

Step 2: The user then has to locate and install the APK file on their device. They must enable the "Install from unknown source" option before the installation if it hasn’t been allowed previously.

Step 3: Once the installation is complete, the players will be able to open the game, and after the in-game updates, they will be able to play the latest version of the Battle Royale title.

If users encounter a parsing error while installing the PUBG Mobile Lite global version, they can consider downloading the APK file again and following the steps mentioned above.

