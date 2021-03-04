PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 global update for Season 22: APK download link for worldwide Android users

PUBG Mobile Lite is a streamlined version of the famous battle royale title, PUBG Mobile.

The latest iteration of PUBG Mobile Lite, 0.20.1, was released recently. Players who have the older version (0.20.0) of the game on their device can directly update to the new one in-game.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how players can download and install the latest update of PUBG Mobile Lite on their Android device.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

Downloading PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 global update for Season 22 via APK file

As mentioned above, players who have the 0.20.0 version of PUBG Mobile Lite can update to the latest one in-game. However, those who do not have the older version can download it and then update to the 0.20.1 version.

Players can follow the steps given below to download and install the latest version of PUBG Mobile Lite:

Step 1: Players must first visit the official website of PUBG Mobile Lite. The link to the website is given below:

PUBG Mobile Lite website: Click here

Step 2: Players should then tap on the ‘Download APK’ button. The download will soon begin.

Step 3: Next, they have to locate and install the file on their devices.

Step 4: After the installation process is complete, players can open the application. Once the in-game patches are done, players can enjoy the latest version of PUBG Mobile Lite on their Android devices.

If players encounter an error message stating that there was a problem parsing the package, they should consider re-downloading the files and following the steps mentioned above again.

Note: The size of the APK file is around 575 MB, so players must ensure that they have enough storage available on their mobile devices before downloading it. The in-game update's size varies based on the device that the players are using.

