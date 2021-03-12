PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 global update (Season 22): APK download link for worldwide Android users

PUBG Mobile Lite is a version of PUBG Mobile that was made for players with low-end devices. The game utilizes Unreal Engine 4 to provide players with an immersive battle royale experience regardless of the smartphone they have. PUBG Mobile Lite requires only 600 MB of free storage space and 1 GB of RAM to run smoothly.

The latest iteration of PUBG Mobile Lite is the 0.20.1 version. Players who have the older version of the title can directly update it in-game.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how players can download the latest PUBG Mobile Lite version on their Android devices.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the games.

Downloading PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 global update (Season 22) using APK file

Note: The size of the APK file is around 575 MB, while that of the in-game update depends on the players’ devices. Players must ensure that they have sufficient space available on their device before downloading the APK file.

As stated above, players who have the older version of PUBG Mobile Lite can directly update to the latest one in-game. However, players who do not have the 0.20.0 version can download it and then update to 0.20.1.

Players can follow the steps given below to download and install PUBG Mobile Lite:

Step 1: Players must first visit the official website of PUBG Mobile Lite. The link to the website is provided below:

PUBG Mobile Lite website: Click here

Step 2: They should then click on the “Download APK” button. The download will commence soon.

Step 3: Next, players must locate and install the APK file on the device. After installing the file, they can open PUBG Mobile Lite.

Step 4: After the in-game patches, players will be able to enjoy the latest version of PUBG Mobile Lite on their devices.

If players face an error stating that there was a problem parsing the package, they can try re-downloading the file and following the steps given above again.

