PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 global update (Season 23): APK download link for worldwide users

After the success of PUBG Mobile, the game’s developer launched a streamlined version - PUBG Mobile Lite - to cater to low-end devices. Like its better variant, Lite has attracted a massive audience worldwide and has posted huge numbers, especially in download.

Bonk! Pan Attack! 🍳



Winner Pass 22 has arrived! Be sure to grab it while you can! pic.twitter.com/iNVMN6U54X — PUBG Mobile Lite (@PUBGMobileLite) March 9, 2021

The toned-down version is available only for Android devices, and the players can download the latest version from Google Play Store or use the APK from the official website.

This article provides a step-by-step guide to download and install PUBG Mobile Lite.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

Also read: PUBG Mobile Lite Season 23 Winner Pass: All free WP rewards revealed

How to download and install PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 version via the APK file

Users who have the previous version of the game can directly update to the latest version in-game.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, those that do not have the earlier 0.20.0 version can first download it via the APK file and then update it to 0.20.1. They can follow the given steps to do so:

Step 1: Download the PUBG Mobile Lite APK file from the official website. The link has been provided below

Official PUBG Mobile Lite website: Click here

The APK file size of PUBG Mobile Lite is around 575 MB. On the other hand, the size of the in-game patch varies. Users must ensure that they have enough space available on their devices.

Step 2: After the download is complete, locate and install the file. However, remember to enable the ‘Install from unknown source’ option.

Step 3: Lastly, open PUBG Mobile Lite on the devices. Once the in-game patches conclude, enjoy the latest version of the streamlined Battle Royale title.

If there is an error message while installing the APK, try downloading the file again and follow the steps mentioned above.

Happy New Year! 🎉



We hope 2021 is full of Chicken Dinners as far as the eye can see! pic.twitter.com/fYLdqWs1KN — PUBG Mobile Lite (@PUBGMobileLite) January 5, 2021

Also read: PUBG Mobile KR vs. PUBG Mobile Lite: Which game is better for 4 GB RAM Android devices?