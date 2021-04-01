PUBG Mobile Lite Season 23 Winner Pass: All free WP rewards revealed

The PUBG Mobile Lite Season 23 Winner Pass begins today, i.e., April 1, and will come to an end on April 30.

A new Winner Pass always brings a fresh set of rewards, including emotes and outfits.

Players can obtain these rewards by progressing through the pass. They can climb up the ranks by completing missions and collecting WP Points.

This article lists out all the free rewards of the Season 23 Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite.

PUBG Mobile Lite Season 23 Winner Pass free rewards

Players can purchase the Elite Upgrade for 280 BC and the Elite Upgrade Plus for 800 BC.

Here is a list of all the PUBG Mobile Lite 23 Winner Pass free rewards:

WP Rank 1: 500 BP

WP Rank 2: 50 Silver

WP Rank 3: 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour

WP Rank 5: Danger Games Headgear

WP Rank 7: 2x BP card: 1-Hour

WP Rank 9: 65 Silver

WP Rank 10: Mission Card (Season 23)

WP Rank 12: Danger Games Mask

WP Rank 14: 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour

WP Rank 15: The Fool Parachute

WP Rank 17: 120 Silver

Upgrading Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite

Players can follow the steps given below to upgrade their Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite:

Step 1: Players should first open the Winner Pass section of PUBG Mobile Lite.

Select the desired variant

Step 2: Next, they should tap the Upgrade Pass button and select their upgrade.

Confirm the purchase to upgrade the pass

Step 3: A dialog box will appear, prompting them to confirm their purchase. Players must press the OK button to purchase the pass.

