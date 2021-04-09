PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 global version for Season 23 WP: APK download link for worldwide Android users (2021)

PUBG Mobile Lite is a streamlined version of PUBG Mobile that offers players with low-end devices a smoother battle royale experience. The game only requires 1 GB of RAM and 600 MB of free space to function well.

A new Winner Pass is released in PUBG Mobile Lite every month. The Season 23 WP began earlier this month, bringing in a variety of rewards for players.

This article provides a detailed step-by-step guide on how players can download the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 version on their Android device.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

A step-by-step guide on downloading PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 global version for Season 23 WP

Players who have the previous version of PUBG Mobile Lite on their devices can directly update to the latest iteration (0.20.1) in-game. Meanwhile, those who do not have the 0.20.0 version can download it and then update to 0.20.1.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to download the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 version:

Step 1: Players should first visit the official PUBG Mobile Lite website. They can click here to do so.

Step 2: Next, players must tap on the “Download APK” option. The download will begin soon.

The size of the APK file is 575 MB. Meanwhile, the in-game patch size may vary based on the player's device. Before downloading, players must make sure that they have enough space available.

Step 3: Players can then install the APK file. However, they have to enable the “Install from unknown source” option before doing so.

Step 4: Once the file is installed, players can open PUBG Mobile Lite. After the in-game patches are complete, they will be able to enjoy the 0.20.1 version of the game.

If players encounter a parsing error, they can consider re-downloading the file and following the steps stated above again.

