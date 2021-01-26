PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 global version update (2021): APK download link for worldwide users

PUBG Mobile Lite is among the top battle royale games on the mobile platform. It was made explicitly for users with low-end devices, and the game only requires 600 MB of free space and 1 GB of RAM to run smoothly.

The developers incorporate a variety of features with regular updates to enhance the users’ gameplay experience. The 0.20.1 update was recently released, and users who have the older version (0.20.0) can directly download it in-game.

Happy New Year! 🎉



We hope 2021 is full of Chicken Dinners as far as the eye can see! pic.twitter.com/fYLdqWs1KN — PUBG Mobile Lite (@PUBGMobileLite) January 5, 2021

This article provides a detailed guide to download the latest version of the game.

(Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.)

Also read: PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass Season 21 release date, time, and leaked rewards revealed

Downloading PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 global version update (2021) via APK File from the official website

Advertisement

As already mentioned, players with the 0.20.0 version can directly download the latest variant of PUBG Mobile Lite in-game. However, those who do not have the older version can first download it and then update to the 0.20.1 version.

Note: The APK file size is 575 MB, and the size of the in-game update is 98 MB (may differ depending on the device). Hence, players must have enough storage space on their devices.

They can follow the steps below to download the 0.20.0 version:

Step 1: Users can visit PUBG Mobile Lite’s official website here and tap the ‘Download APK’ option.

Step 2: They must enable the ‘Install from Unknown Source’ option if not done previously. It can be done via Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

Step 3: Gamers then have to locate the APK file and install it.

Step 4: They have to open PUBG Mobile Lite, and after the completion of in-game patches, can enjoy the latest version of the game on their devices.

Even a winter wonderland has it's dangers! ❄️



Grab Winner Pass 19 today and join the Winter Festival! pic.twitter.com/7XWnmAOQxz — PUBG Mobile Lite (@PUBGMobileLite) December 2, 2020

Also read: PUBG Mobile Lite vs Free Fire: Which game has more maps and game modes in January 2021?