PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 global version update: APK download link and guide for worldwide users

PUBG Mobile Lite is the toned-down version of the prominent battle royale title, PUBG Mobile. The game was created for players with low-end devices and only requires 600 MB of free space and 1 GB of RAM to function smoothly.

The developers of PUBG Mobile Lite often introduce new features to the game with regular updates.

The 0.20.1 update of the game hit the servers quite recently. Players who have the older version of PUBG Mobile Lite can directly download the update in-game.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how to download the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 update via the APK files of the game.

Happy New Year! 🎉



We hope 2021 is full of Chicken Dinners as far as the eye can see! pic.twitter.com/fYLdqWs1KN — PUBG Mobile Lite (@PUBGMobileLite) January 5, 2021

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

Downloading PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 global version update via APK file

Note: The size of the APK file is 575 MB and that of the in-game update is 98 MB (may change depending on the device). Therefore, players must ensure that they have enough storage space available on their device before downloading the game.

As mentioned before, players who have the previous or older version of PUBG Mobile Lite can directly download the latest update in-game. Those who do not have the 0.20.0 version of the game can download it and then update to the 0.20.1 version.

Players can follow the steps given below to download PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 version via the APK file:

Step 1: Players first have to visit the official website of PUBG Mobile Lite. They can click here to visit the webpage.

Step 2: They can then tap on the ‘Download APK’ option. The download for the APK file will soon commence.

Step 3: Players should next enable the ‘Install from Unknown Source’ option if it hasn’t been done already. The setting can be enabled via: Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

Step 4: They would then have to locate and install the APK file.

After completing the in-game patches, players can enjoy the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 version on their devices.

Even a winter wonderland has it's dangers! ❄️



Grab Winner Pass 19 today and join the Winter Festival! pic.twitter.com/7XWnmAOQxz — PUBG Mobile Lite (@PUBGMobileLite) December 2, 2020

