PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 global version update: APK download link for worldwide Android users

PUBG Mobile Lite was created for players with low-end devices. Its developers frequently introduce new features to the game via periodical updates.

The 0.20.1 update was recently released. Players who have the older version (0.20.0) of PUBG Mobile Lite can directly update it in-game.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how to download the latest version of PUBG Mobile Lite.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

Downloading PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 global version update via APK download link

As mentioned previously, players who have the older version of PUBG Mobile Lite installed on their device can directly update to the latest version in-game.

However, those who don’t have the 0.20.0 update installed on their device can download it first and then update to the 0.20.1 version.

Players can follow the steps given below to download the 0.20.0 version of PUBG Mobile Lite via the APK file of the game:

Step 1: Players should first visit the official website of PUBG Mobile Lite. They can click here to do so.

Step 2: They then have to click the ‘Download APK’ button. The download for the file will soon commence.

Step 3: Players should next enable the ‘Install from Unknown Source’ option if it hasn’t been done already.

Step 4: After enabling the option, they should locate and install the APK file.

After the completion of the in-game patches, players can enjoy the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 version on their Android devices.

Note: The size of the APK file is 575 MB; hence, users have to make sure that they have sufficient storage space available on their device. Moreover, the size of the in-game update may vary based on the device of the players.

