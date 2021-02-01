PUBG Mobile Lite Season 21 Winner Pass: All free WP rewards

The Winner Pass or WP in PUBG Mobile Lite is undoubtedly one of the most desired items in the game as players can obtain several exclusive items from it. They have to compete daily and challenge missions to earn WP points and progress through the pass.
The Winner Pass Season 21 has begun today, i.e., on February 1st, 2021. Like every pass, it has introduced several in-game items like different skins, outfits, and more.
The Winner Pass will draw to an end on February 28th, 2021, after which the players will not be able to access the WP section to collect the rewards or complete the missions.
The Elite Upgrade and Elite Upgrade Plus will cost the players 280 BC and 800 BC, respectively. Besides the paid version, the users can obtain several rewards from the free variant of the pass.
This article lists out all the free WP rewards in PUBG Mobile Lite.
All free rewards in PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass Season 21
WP 1: 500 BP
WP 2: 50 Silver
WP 3: 2x EXP Card 1-Hour
WP 5: Precious Snowflake Hat
WP 7: 2x BP Card 1-Hour
WP 9: 65 Silver
WP 10: Mission Card (Season 21)
WP 12: Precious Snowflake Shoes
WP 14: 2x EXP Card 1-Hour
WP 15: Precious Snowflake Bottoms
WP 17: 120 Silver
The players can follow the steps given below to upgrade to the Elite Upgrade or Elite Upgrade Plus in PUBG Mobile Lite:
Step 1: Click the "WP" icon on the right side of the screen.
Step 2: Next, tap the "Upgrade Pass" option.
Step 3: Select the desired variant. A dialog box will appear, prompting to confirm the purchase. Click "OK."
Published 01 Feb 2021, 10:19 IST