PUBG Mobile Lite Season 21 Winner Pass: All free WP rewards

The Winner Pass or WP in PUBG Mobile Lite is undoubtedly one of the most desired items in the game as players can obtain several exclusive items from it. They have to compete daily and challenge missions to earn WP points and progress through the pass.

The Winner Pass Season 21 has begun today, i.e., on February 1st, 2021. Like every pass, it has introduced several in-game items like different skins, outfits, and more.

The Winner Pass will draw to an end on February 28th, 2021, after which the players will not be able to access the WP section to collect the rewards or complete the missions.

The Elite Upgrade and Elite Upgrade Plus will cost the players 280 BC and 800 BC, respectively. Besides the paid version, the users can obtain several rewards from the free variant of the pass.

This article lists out all the free WP rewards in PUBG Mobile Lite.

Also read: PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 Global version update (Season 21): APK download link for worldwide users

All free rewards in PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass Season 21

WP 1: 500 BP

WP 1: 500 BP

Advertisement

WP 2: 50 Silver

WP 2: 50 Silver

WP 3: 2x EXP Card 1-Hour

WP 3: 2x EXP Card 1-Hour

WP 5: Precious Snowflake Hat

WP 5: Precious Snowflake Hat

WP 7: 2x BP Card 1-Hour

Advertisement

WP 7: 2x BP Card 1-Hour

WP 9: 65 Silver

WP 9: 65 Silver

WP 10: Mission Card (Season 21)

WP 10: Mission Card (Season 21)

WP 12: Precious Snowflake Shoes

WP 12: Precious Snowflake Shoes

WP 14: 2x EXP Card 1-Hour

Advertisement

WP 14: 2x EXP Card 1-Hour

WP 15: Precious Snowflake Bottoms

WP 15: Precious Snowflake Bottoms

WP 17: 120 Silver

WP 17: 120 Silver

The players can follow the steps given below to upgrade to the Elite Upgrade or Elite Upgrade Plus in PUBG Mobile Lite:

Advertisement

Step 1: Click the "WP" icon on the right side of the screen.

Step 2: Next, tap the "Upgrade Pass" option.

Step 3: Select the desired variant. A dialog box will appear, prompting to confirm the purchase. Click "OK."

Also read: 5 best games like PUBG Mobile Lite under 500 MB in 2021