PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 global version update: APK download link for worldwide users

PUBG Mobile Lite was developed to deliver an exhilarating battle royale experience to players with low-end devices. The game builds on the gameplay of PUBG Mobile but features certain changes, including reduced map sizes, the number of players in a match, and more.

The title is extremely popular among the players and has an enormous player base. The developers will also introduce new updates that keep the game interesting.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how users can download the latest version of PUBG Mobile Lite on their devices.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

Downloading PUBG Mobile Lite using the APK file from the website

Users that already have the older 0.20.0 version installed on their device can directly download the update in-game. Others have to download the older version first.

Step 1: Users have to visit the official website of PUBG Mobile Lite here.

Step 2: Next, they must press the 'Download APK' button to commence the download.

The APK file size is 575 MB, but the size of the in-game update varies depending on the device. Players must ensure that they have sufficient storage space on their devices before downloading the APK.

Step 3: Once the download is complete, they have to locate and install the APK file on their device. Gamers must also enable the 'install from unknown source' option.

Step 4: After the installation is complete, players can open the game and once the in-game update is complete, they can enjoy playing the latest version of PUBG Mobile Lite.

If they encounter an error "there was a problem while parsing the package," they can consider redownloading the APK file and following the same steps as above.

