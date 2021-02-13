PUBG Mobile Lite vs Free Fire: Which game is better for low-end phones in 2021

PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire are two of the most popular titles that players worldwide admire and appreciate. Another reason that adds to their popularity is that they are made for low-end phones and perform exceptionally well on those.

Though they have almost the same minimum system requirements, both have different gameplay styles and graphics optimization. This article looks at all the various aspects of these games to see which will be a better pick for low-end phones.

PUBG Mobile Lite

Minimum system requirements:

Download Size - 600 MB

Operating System - Android 4.1

RAM - 1 GB (Recommended - 2 GB)

Processor - Qualcomm Processor

Free Fire

Minimum system requirements:

Download Size - 680MB

Operating System - Android 4.0.3

RAM - 1 GB (Recommended - 2 GB)

Processor - Mediatek MT6737M quad-core

Gameplay style and mechanics

Since both games are based on the battle royale title, their theme is similar to that of the last man standing on the virtual ground. PUBG Mobile Lite has 60 players who land on an island to fight their opponents and attain victory.

Free Fire has 50 players on the island and follows the same theme of fighting and surviving till the end to win.

These two titles cover a single match at almost the same time. Most games last approximately 15-20 minutes.

Graphics Optimization

PUBG Mobile Lite has much more detail and a natural feel in its graphics as its original variant PUBG Mobile. There are excellent map descriptions and interface features that make the game engaging and exciting.

Free Fire is not natural in feel. It's more cartoonish and not as detailed as PUBG Mobile Lite. However, the game offers great vibrant color schemes that attract most of the players.

Conclusion: Which is better?

Both Free Fire and PUBG Mobile Lite can run seamlessly on low-end devices as they have a minimum requirement of 1 GB of RAM. However, players should not expect games to run at maximum potential.

That being said, Free Fire is a better choice than PUBG Mobile Lite because it is more simplified and will run much more effortlessly on lower-end devices. The game also offers multiple unique features and varied gameplay mechanics, adding to the player's immersive experience.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's personal opinions, and players can choose whichever game they want to play.