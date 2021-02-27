PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 Global version update: APK download link for worldwide users

PUBG Mobile Lite is the streamlined version of the prominent battle royale title, PUBG Mobile. The game was made for players with low-end devices. It only requires 600 MB of free device space and 1 GB of RAM to function smoothly.

The PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 update was rolled out recently. Players who have the older 0.20.0 version can directly download the new update in-game.

Happy New Year! 🎉



We hope 2021 is full of Chicken Dinners as far as the eye can see! pic.twitter.com/fYLdqWs1KN — PUBG Mobile Lite (@PUBGMobileLite) January 5, 2021

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how players can download PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 on their Android devices via the APK file of the game.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

Downloading PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 Global version update via APK file

As stated previously, players with the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.0 version can directly update to the 0.20.1 version in-game. Meanwhile, those who do not have the older version of the game can download it and then update to the latest version.

Players can follow the steps given below to download and install PUBG Mobile Lite:

Step 1: Players must first visit the official website of PUBG Mobile Lite. The link to the website is given below:

PUBG Mobile Lite website: Click here

Step 2: Next, they should tap on the ‘Download APK’ button. The download will soon commence.

Step 3: Players then have to locate and install the APK file on their devices.

Step 4: After installing the file, they can open the game.

Once the in-game patches are complete, players can enjoy playing PUBG Mobile Lite.

In case players face an error stating that there was a problem parsing the package, they can consider re-downloading the files and following the steps given above again.

Note: The APK file size is around 575 MB; so players have to make sure that they have sufficient storage available on their mobile devices. The size of the in-game update also varies depending on the device of the player.

Gear up for Payload 2.0! 💪



Catch all the action on PUBG MOBILE LITE! pic.twitter.com/Wamn2xAh5D — PUBG Mobile Lite (@PUBGMobileLite) November 22, 2020

